Sungrow supplies technology for CleanPeak solar and storage install

Construction of what is being described as one of the largest integrated behind-the-meter solar and battery installations in Australia has commenced with distributed energy specialist CleanPeak starting work on a 4.95 MW / 11 MWh solar and energy storage system being installed at Arnott’s Huntingwood manufacturing facility.

Arnott’s which makes customer favourites such as Tim Tams and Shapes, said the solar and energy storage project is part of a move to renewable electricity powering the site, aiming to reach 100% by 2029.

The 44,000-square-metre Huntingwood facility operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, running five automated manufacturing lines, producing about 53% of the company’s total biscuit volume, or about 56 million kilograms of biscuits a year.

CleanPeak, which operates about 40 distributed energy sites around the country, aims to supply more than 7 GWh of renewable energy through the 5 MW rooftop PV system, which is rated at 4.6 MW, and will be integrated with the 11 MWh battery energy storage system.

The system will utilise Sungrow’s SG4950HV-MV inverter which is delivered in a 40-foot container that includes integrated MV transformer, switchgear, and LV auxiliary power supply. The company said the inverter’s high-voltage capability provides efficient power transmission and minimised losses.

“The inverter’s intelligent O&M system guarantees precise energy management, optimising performance across various weather conditions,” Sungrow said.

CleanPeak Chief Executive Officer Philip Graham said Sungrow had been chosen to participate in the project after a comprehensive selection process to deliver “one of the largest integrated solar / battery projects located behind the meter in Australia.”

“Our customer, Arnott’s will receive ‘firmed’ secure renewable energy at the Huntingwood facility ensuring the iconic Tim Tam Biscuit is made with renewable energy for many years to come,” he said.

Sydney-based CleanPeak is to also build a 1.3 MW rooftop solar system at Arnott’s manufacturing site at Virginia in Queensland.