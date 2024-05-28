Ikea aims to drive EV uptake with nationwide charging network

Ikea Australia will invest $4.5 million (USD 3 million) to build a national electric vehicle (EV) charging network, tapping Jet Charge to install charging infrastructure and energy management systems for six vehicles at each of the 10 Ikea stores in the country.

The installation project will also deliver infrastructure that will enable 28 vehicles to charge at Ikea’s central distribution warehouse in the Sydney suburb of Marsden Park.

The AC and DC chargers will have a capacity of 22 kW and 20 kW for overnight charging, and 75 kW and 150 kW for fast charging, and will feature Jet Charge’s Core energy management system for control at the site.

Ikea said the electric chargers will provide delivery partners with access to low-cost charging infrastructure for electric trucks and vans.

Jet Charge has already commenced installing the chargers with the roll out expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Ikea Australia zero-emissions delivery lead Alexandra Kelly said providing reliable EV charging infrastructure is key to the adoption of electric fleets in the logistics sector.

“We know a significant barrier for our delivery partners being able to make the switch to an electric vehicle is limited access to charging infrastructure,” she said.

Kelly said supporting delivery partners to electrify their fleets would also move Ikea closer to its overall goal of 100% zero-emissions truck deliveries in Australia.

Ikea, which claims in 2019 it became the first home furnishing retailer in Australia to use EVs for home deliveries, said 40% of truck deliveries to its customers are now made via a zero-emissions vehicle.