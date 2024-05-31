REC launches 640 W heterojunction solar module with 22.5% efficiency

From pv magazine Global

Singapore-based PV module manufacturer REC has developed residential solar modules based on its Alpha heterojunction cell technology.

“Based on REC’s advanced heterojunction cell technology (HJT), the new solar panel boasts an impressive power output and is designed specifically for commercial and industrial rooftop and ground mount solar PV installations,” the company said, noting that the new panels will be manufactured at its facility in Singapore.

The REC Alpha Pro M Series is available in four versions, with power ratings ranging from 610 W to 640 W, and efficiencies of 21.5% to 22.5%. They are made with 120 heterojunction, half-cut monocrystalline solar cells and have a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V.

The solar modules have open-circuit voltages ranging between 44.4 V and 44.9 V, along with short-circuit currents ranging from 17.56 A to 17.99 A. All four versions of the solar modules share dimensions of 2,174 mm × 1,305 mm × 30 mm and a weight of 32.4 kg.

These panels can operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C and exhibit an operating temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius. They feature a 3.2 mm solar glass with anti-reflective treatment, an IP68-rated junction box, a white polymer backsheet, and an anodized aluminum frame. The manufacturer provides a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. Additionally, the module series qualifies for the premium REC ProTrust warranty package, offering up to 25 years of coverage for product, performance, and labor, with a guaranteed power output of at least 92% in the 25th year.