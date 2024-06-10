Troubled solar-wind-storage park finally reaches full potential

The Kennedy Energy Park, which comprises 15 MW of solar and 43 MW of wind generation complemented by a 2 MW / 4 MWh battery energy storage system, is finally operating at full capacity after overcoming grid connection issues.

Japanese renewables company Eurus Energy, which owns the hybrid facility in partnership with Canberra-based developer Windlab, confirmed that the plant near Hughenden in north Queensland has been exporting at 100% capacity since late last month.

“Kennedy Energy Park achieved full commercial operations on May 22, 2024,” the company said in a statement.

The Kennedy Energy Park was the first project to combine solar, wind, and battery technologies at scale in Australia’s National Electricity Market when it was completed in late 2018, but its commercial operation has been delayed due to complications with the connection process.

The plant was connected to the grid in 2019 and secured its registration from the Australian Energy Market Operator in mid-2021 but it has taken until now for it to export at 100% capacity.

Windlab has previously said the delay centred around the modelling required to finalise agreement on its generator performance standards.

The commercial operations milestone follows the recent announcement from United Kingdon-based developer Renewable Energy Systems (RES) that it had added the project to its existing Australian asset management portfolio.

The energy park is expected to generate approximately 210,000 MWh of power a year with Queensland state-owned generator CS Energy to purchase 100% of the output under a 10-year off-take agreement.