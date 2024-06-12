Frontier Energy boosts Waroona battery duration

West Australian (WA) renewables company Frontier Energy has made its final battery technology selection for the Waroona Renewable Energy Project Stage One, boosting capacity by 12% duration to 4.5 hours, up from four hours in an initial definitive feasibility study (DFS).

The larger storage capacity also enables additional storage of electricity during times of low pricing, and dispatch during times of peak pricing.

Frontier Energy CEO Adam Kiley said the Company is in the fortunate position that the cost of the two largest capital items, solar panels, and the Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, have fallen significantly since the release of its DFS in February, which estimated a cost of $118.5 million.

“Battery prices have fallen due to a combination of factors, including falling raw materials prices, improvement in supply chain, and reportedly weaker than anticipated demand, resulting in an ample supply of batteries in the current market,” he said.

“This unique situation is to Frontier’s advantage, with improved battery capacity resulting in increased duration, approximately 4.5 hours compared to 4 hours in the DFS, increasing Waroona’s revenue while at the same time achieving a lower capital cost.”

The battery at Waroona will use a DC coupled system deemed the lowest capex and most efficient way of integrating battery storage into new renewable energy installations.

In a DC coupled system, the battery is connected directly to the DC side of the renewable energy source, the solar panels. DC coupling eliminates the need for an additional inverter to convert DC to AC since the battery system operates directly with the DC electricity generated by the renewable source.

Waroona has the potential to be Australia’s largest standalone renewable energy projects, as Frontier controls 868 ha of adjoining freehold land while also having approvals in place for a connection onto the South West Interconnected System (SWIS) electricity network, with a terminal adjacent to the project.