Queensland launches battery supply chain database

The Australian Battery Supply Chain Database identifies more than 600 companies and research institutions with capabilities in one of eight supply chain categories to support manufacturers looking to gain a competitive advantage in the emerging battery manufacturing industry.

The database was developed with the Advanced Materials and Battery Council (AMBC) under the state’s Battery Industry Strategy to help battery technology companies identify business and supply chain opportunities and facilitate collaboration.

The supply chain covers mining, refining, manufacture of battery inputs (including electrolyte, cathode and anode materials), cell manufacture, battery pack assembly, integration and battery management systems and recycling.

AMBC Chief Executive Officer Quentin Hill said the “database is a practical tool to further enhance the ecosystem.”

“It’s a necessary practical step to promote government, industry and research knowledge sharing in an emerging industry, which is critical to accelerate commercialisation and investment thereby unlocking significant social, environmental and economic benefits to Queensland,” he said.

The database will be hosted on the procurement platform Industry Capability Network with updates expected every six months.

Businesses will be able to add their details, including what they produce or manufacture all along the value chain, including componentry. It is anticipated this will make it easier to identify companies in Australia that currently, or plan to, operate within the advanced materials and battery supply chain.

With demand for battery storage forecast to increase tenfold by 2030, manufacturers outside of the battery supply chain will also be able to access the database to identify new customers and markets and to connect with the battery supply chain and potential investors.

Queensland Development Minister Grace Grace said linking local companies across the supply chain will increase the possibility of local content in the supply chain, decrease imports and build the battery manufacturing ecosystem.

“Right now, most batteries used in Queensland are imported but this database could allow Queensland manufacturers to spot a world leader in whatever they need and then make these products in our own backyard,” she said.

“Our ambition is to make Queensland the battery industry capital and ensure our communities gain jobs and economic opportunities.”

Grace said growing the battery supply chain could translate to more than 9,100 jobs and contribute $1.3 billion (USD 880 million) to the Queensland economy by 2032.

Author: Ken Braganza