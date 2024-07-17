Rio works with traditional owners on Pilbara solar project

Mining giant Rio Tinto plans to pursue the development of an 80 MW solar farm on Ngarluma country, near Karratha, to supply renewable energy to the company’s iron ore operations in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

Rio said the solar farm could displace up to 11% of gas currently used for generation across its 17 integrated mining operations in the Pilbara and has the potential to reduce the miner’s emissions by up to 120 kiloton carbon dioxide emissions per year once complete.

A feasibility study for the project, which is expected to be located next to Rio’s existing gas-fired Yurralyi Maya power station near Karratha, about 1,500 kilometres north of Perth, is expected to be completed in early 2025, with commissioning of the power plant in 2027, subject to relevant approvals and final investment decision.

Rio said the new solar farm is the first proposed project it will pursue with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation (NAC) after a memorandum of understanding was signed to explore opportunities for renewable energy projects on Ngarluma country.

NAC Chief Executive Officer Ljuba Mojovic said the solar farm will provide sustainable revenues and increase contracting opportunities for traditional owners as well as having a positive environmental impact on the area.

“We’re fortunate to embark on our first renewable energy project with Rio Tinto to reduce emissions and to create economic opportunities for the Ngarluma people,” he said.

Rio has estimated that 600 MW to 700 MW of solar and wind power, supported by large-scale battery energy storage systems, will be required by 2030 to displace the majority of gas use across its Pilbara operations, while additional renewable energy will be required to support widespread fleet electrification.

The resources giant has already started moving on the strategy with a 34 MW solar plant at its Gudai-Darri mine now operational and $600 million invested to fund the construction of two 100 MW solar farms as well as 200 MWh of battery energy storage in the Pilbara.

It has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Yindjibarndi Energy Corporation to explore the potential development of a solar power generation facility on the Indigenous group’s land. Initially, this is expected to involve the development of a PV project of between 75 MW and 150 MW near Karratha.

Rio is also exploring renewable energy generation options for its other operations, including in the Northern Territory with the miner earlier this month announcing plans to develop two 5.25 MW solar farms to help power its bauxite operations on the Gove Peninsula.