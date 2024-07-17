Adelaide Airport teams with Iberdrola to triple rooftop solar capacity

Adelaide Airport will partner with the Australian arm of Spanish energy company Iberdrola to install a new 2.3 MW rooftop solar system at the precinct, taking the PV capacity at the aviation gateway to South Australia to 3.5 MW.

The new system, that is to comprise more than 3,700 solar panels and 16 inverters, will add to an existing 1.28 MW of PV, including a 1.17 MW array that is installed on the airport’s multi-storey carpark. Construction on the new solar system is expected to complete in early 2025.

Adelaide Airport Managing Director Brenton Cox said the new rooftop array will “significantly increase” the airport’s on-site energy generation, producing about 3,282 MWh of clean energy per year.

“The project will result in Adelaide Airport exceeding our target to self-generate 15% of our airport precinct electricity needs from onsite renewable energy,” he said, adding that “cost-effective, renewable energy is important for the long-term sustainability of our organisation and our partners.”

Cox said all the airport’s electricity already comes from renewable sources generated by a combination of the on-site solar and a power purchase agreement with Iberdrola to supply 100% renewable energy for the airport’s remaining requirements. Renewable energy certificates are generated by Iberdrola’s Lake Bonney wind farms in South Australia.

Decarbonisation has become an increasing focus for airports with Brisbane Airport in Queensland continuing to increase its solar energy assets, currently installing a 2.3 MW system atop its international terminal roof and car park. This adds to its existing solar network, including a 1.2 MW rooftop system being fitted to new warehouse at the venue and a 5.725 MW system that was installed in 2019.

Melbourne Airport has also turned to solar as part of its decarbonisation journey, with a 12 MW behind-the-meter solar farm established under the approach to the north-south runway. It has also announced plans to construct a 7.5 MW solar farm adjacent to the existing facility.