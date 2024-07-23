Australia rated global leader in hybrid solar and battery energy solutions: whitepaper

With more than 300 large-scale solar and battery storage projects in the pipeline, Australia has been identified as a global leader in hybrid solar and battery systems in a new whitepaper released by global energy company Hitachi Energy.

The Accelerating utility-scale solar through hybrid systems paper looks at the drivers fueling the boom in solar power and other renewables, the challenges for the future power system, and the solutions available to connect renewable sources to the grid and manage more modular and distributed networks.

Hitachi Australia Managing Director Bernard Norton said critical advancements in hybrid systems are part of a larger grid transformation for a sustainable energy future.

“Integrating solar with battery energy storage solutions is a significant leap forward, driving us toward utility-scale solar power and facilitating the broader energy transition toward net zero,” he said.

“Due to our strong uptake of solar power, together with the unique characteristics of the national grid, Australia is a global pioneer in BESS technology, competence, and installations from the largest, grid-forming batteries to microgrids for remote communities.”

The whitepaper paper cites Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) data, saying there are 361 large-scale solar and battery storage projects in the pipeline in Australia, which can participate in lucrative frequency control ancillary service (FCAS) markets with values as high as $40 (USD 26.6) per MWh and wholesale markets reaching up to $14,200 /MWh once per year.

“The utilisation of BESS is forecast to increase because of optimisation of grid investments in network infrastructure, with grid-scale battery installations being driven by projects co-located with solar,” the paper says.

“This strategy will also have a large impact in all front-of-meter solutions, such as utility-scale projects. From voltage and frequency support to grid forming and black start functionality, hybrid plants can enhance the integration of renewable energy into the grid.”

Looking forward, the paper says of the many factors driving hybrid systems these include a revision of existing grid codes in the face of increased penetration of variable energy and grid forming of energy storage systems with advanced power electronics.