Power purchase agreement bootcamps roll out in New South Wales

A NSW government program is being rolled out for business and local councils that buy over 1 GWh of electricity per year to outline how to procure clean energy from the state’s renewable energy zones (REZs) using power purchase agreements (PPAs).

The Energy Corporation of NSW (EnergyCo), which is delivering the essential infrastructure in the NSW REZ projects has partnered with the Sydney-based Business Renewables Centre Australia (BRC-A), which is a member-based platform that streamlines and accelerates corporate purchasing of large-scale offsite solar and wind energy and storage.

The Renewable Energy Training Workshop for Business program teaches ways of harnessing the potential of renewable energy PPAs to secure access to long-term, reliable renewable energy supplies.

EnergyCo Community Benefits and Regional Development Director Alexandra Hall said power purchase agreements are a way for local councils and businesses to lock in energy price stability, save money and source more electricity directly from renewables.

“They’re good for these organisations, they’re good for local employment and investment, and they’re good for the environment,” Hall said.

“This new program aims to make sure councils and businesses in our renewable energy zones have the knowledge and the practical tools to secure the best power purchase agreement for their needs.”

Information sessions have been conducted in the Central-West Orana REZ and further sessions are planned for the Hunter-Central Coast and New England REZs in the coming months.

BRC-A Director Jackie McKeon said the organisation is thrilled to be working with EnergyCo to raise the literacy level about power purchase agreements for organisations around NSW.

“Through our years of experience supporting some of Australia’s most high-profile companies and councils we understand how our PPA training can empower participants to think differently about their energy options.”

BRC-A’s 2023 PPA report based on public information found that since 2017, an estimated 165 corporate PPAs were negotiated, contracting over 7.4 GW of renewable energy generation.