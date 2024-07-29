GoodWe Galaxy panels provide no-penetration solution for rooftop install

Chinese manufacturer Goodwe said the 30 kW lightweight solar rooftop project combined its frameless Galaxy series panels and a “pioneering gluing technique” that avoided drilling into the concrete roof to ensure the structural integrity of the apartment building was maintained.

In addition to the solar panels being glued into position, ventilation tubes were used to create a space between the roof surface and the panels to ensure the roof membrane was not compromised.

“This approach ensures that the roof membrane remains intact, effectively eliminating any risk of leakage and allowing for a rapid and efficient installation process,” GoodWe said, noting that the installation was completed in half the time required if traditional mounting methods had been used.

After commissioning, the rooftop system will provide energy to the building’s swimming pool and communal areas.

GoodWe said the system will deliver a significant reduction in energy expenses for the body corporate with an anticipated payback period of two years which the company said “illustrates the cost-effectiveness and financial advantages of adopting Galaxy technology.”

“The total cost of our turnkey solution is lower than that of traditional panels, and the installation process is significantly faster,” GoodWe said.

The install features GoodWe’s Galaxy panel series that includes 335 W, 415 W and 550 W versions, all with a power conversion efficiency of 20.4%. The panels weigh from 5.6 kg / m2 to 7.4 kg per m2, which is about 60% lighter than a conventional panel.

The frameless modules use an ultra-thin glass at 1.6mm thick to save on weight, with GoodWe saying it has strong hail and wind resistance, for durability and safety to buildings with all-weather protection.

According to GoodWe’s warranty documents, the Galaxy series has a 12-year warranty on product defects, and extends a 30-year power output guarantee based on the panel producing no less than 82.05% of the nominal power output.

The manufacturer said the panels can be installed on a variety of materials, including single ply, concrete and corrugated metal roofing using industry standard silicon-based adhesives and hot-air welding. A bracket is also available that can be used in certain applications, providing an alternative fixing solution and removing the need for intrusive racking.