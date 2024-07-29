Data reveals dominant players in Australian battery market

New data from solar and storage market analyst SunWiz reveals that Chinese brands dominate Australia’s behind-the-meter battery energy storage market, claiming three of the top five spots.

“Just as China has entrenched itself as a provider of good quality solar panels at very affordable prices, Chinese battery brands have also established themselves as leaders in the Australian behind-the-meter market,” SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said.

SunWiz said Chinese manufacturers account for more than 70% of the Australian battery sector with other companies left to tussle over less than a quarter of the market.

While the complete analysis is behind a paywall, SunWiz told pv magazine the top five battery brands in the residential sector are, in alphabetical order, Chinese companies AlphaESS and BYD, Israeli manufacturer SolarEdge, China’s SunGrow, and United States-based energy giant Tesla.

SunWiz did highlight that there are “continual changes” in market share and rank with some industry newcomers, including one which has only just appeared in the country, grabbing increasing market share from the leading manufacturers.

Just as there are changes in market share and rank, so too are there changes in manufacturer average system size with Johnston noting consumers’ preferred battery size is rapidly shifting.

“As a result of varying battery configurations, the average battery size varies considerably by manufacturer,” he said, noting this can advantage some battery manufacturers when it comes to rankings.

“Because of this considerable variance in average size, the battery leaderboard looks quite different when displayed in terms of systems or kWh.”

A record 57,000 residential battery energy storage systems, with a combined capacity of 656 MWh, were installed in Australian homes in 2023, up 21% on the previous year.

About 250,000 Australian homes, totalling 2,770 MWh, now have a battery system and there is no expectation of that run slowing down, according to SunWiz’s latest annual Australian Battery Market Report.

This year, SunWiz is forecasting 70,000 home batteries will be installed, representing 788 MWh of capacity.