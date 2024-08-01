ClearVue integrated solar window tech cracks Middle East construction market

Western Australia-based integrated solar glazing technology company Clearvue Technologies has added Aluminium Technology Auxiliary Industries (Alutec), Qatar to its growing global list of licensed manufacturers and distributors.

Under the agreement, Alutec will manufacture and distribute ClearvuePV Solar Vision Glass, a product that integrates solar technology into building façades to enhance energy efficiency and sustainability and be distribution rights to Clearvue’s building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) solutions which incorporate solar technology into building façades.

Alutec is Qatar’s largest glass and façade manufacturer with access to Middle East and North Africa (MENA) markets and and has plans to establish manufacturing and distribution in the Indian markets saying it sees Clearvue Technologies as integral to that plan.

The strategic partnership will also introduce Clearvue’s solar glazing technology to Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia supporting sustainable building practices and energy efficiency.

Clearvue Global Chief Executive Officer Martin Deil said the company is thrilled to announce their entry into the large and growing construction sector in MENA and India.

“This agreement aligns with our growth strategy to partner with key manufacturers in strategic target markets. For the Middle East, Alutec is a prominent and well-respected leader in design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation for building envelopes,” Deil said.

“Alutec understands the value of our unique technology for builders and building owners across the Middle East and India as they invest in sustainable smart cities and prepare for incoming construction decarbonisation mandates.”

“ClearVue offers the only high-energy clear solar vision glass on the market easily integrated into window manufacturing lines, helping building owners reduce carbon emissions while improving energy efficiency,” he said.

The combined construction sector in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar is projected to reach $367 billion (USD 240 billion) by 2029, while India’s construction sector is on track to hit $1.4 trillion by 2025.

Alutec Pre-Construction Director John Douglas said Clearvue’s technology will help clients meet their energy needs and net-zero goals.

“Clearvue uniquely provides our construction sector the technological tools needed to transform each individual building into a mini renewable energy hub – a remarkable achievement,” Douglas said.

ClearVue has previously licensed manufacturers and distributors in the USA, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa and Israel.

A second agreement has been made with Dune Trading in the UAE and is expected to be signed in the near future.