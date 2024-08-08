Solar cell innovator Sundrive restructures for future commercialisation

Sydney-based Australian copper-plated solar cells innovator Sundrive Solar, has announced a restructure of the company, which it explains as a necessary precursor to the next phase of commercialisation.
A number of employees have been laid off and Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vincent Allen has assumed the role of Chief Technical Officer, replaced by former Chief Operating Officer Natalie Malligan.
“As part of the review, Sundrive has made the difficult decision to streamline its operations, resulting in some members of the team departing the business,” a company statement said.
“Sundrive is supporting all affected employees through this process. This decision was not made lightly but we believe it is necessary to support Sundrive’s long-term success in continuing to deliver world-leading solar technology breakthroughs.”
Of Allen’s new role, the statement said as a founder of the business his passion and expertise is in solar innovation and Sundrive will benefit from his sole focus on leading the company’s technology development.
“Sundrive’s strength is in developing new technologies to advance solar power. We are committed to focussing on our core strengths of improving solar technology while continuing to pursue commercial partnerships to bring these technologies to market and accelerate the path to domestic manufacturing,” the statement said.
Sundrive is committed to an $11 million (USD 7.2 million) Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) grant to expand from prototype scale (1.5 MW/year to a commercial capacity of over 100 MW / year. It had previously received $3 million in ARENA funding to demonstrate copper metallisation technology to the prototype scale.
In early 2024, Sundrive partnered with energy company AGL to explore a solar manufacturing facility at the former Liddell coal plant’s site in the New South Wales Hunter Region, 240 kilometres north of Sydney.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.