Ventia lands contract for military facility solar farm

Sydney-headquartered services group Ventia has signed a contract with the Department of Defence (DoD) to deliver a 4 MW solar array at Mulwala that will help reduce the military facility’s reliance on grid-supplied electricity.

The company, which is partly owned by construction group CIMIC and United States-based private equity group Apollo Global Management, said it has been engaged by the DoD to design, deliver, commission, operate and maintain the solar project.

The PV plant is to be built at the Mulwala military facility near Albury on the border of New South Wales and Victoria. The 1030-hectare site is home to a explosives and munitions manufacturing plant.

Ventia General Manager Energy Solutions Lena Parker said the power plant will provide an additional energy source to Defence, as well as helping it meet its commitments to net zero.

“As more and more coal assets are retired and we move toward renewable energy sources, we need to ensure reliability of power supply to key infrastructure across Australia,” she said.

“Through this project, Ventia will be helping our client reduce their reliance on grid-supplied electricity. It will also contribute to their commitment to decarbonization, reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.”

Ventia said the design and build phase is expected to take 18 months with the company to then operate and maintain the solar plant for an initial period of 24 months.