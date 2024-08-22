Horizon Power signs first Indigenous land use agreement for future energy project

Western Australia (WA) energy provider Horizon Power has signed its first Indigenous land use agreement (ILUA) with the Nyul Nyul people of Beagle Bay in the Kimberley, for the development of a future energy system.

A Horizon Power spokesperson told pv magazine the company will continue to engage with the local community to best understand their energy needs, but the solution is likely to be a combination of solar and battery, with diesel for the balance of the energy needs, to ensure ongoing, secure and safe supply.

The agreement grants Horizon Power access to a four-hectare area of land one kilometre from the township of Beagle Bay which sits adjacent to an existing power station.

Horizon Power Chief Executive Officer Stephanie Unwin said signing the company’s first ILUA is a significant milestone for Horizon Power.

“We look forward to building on our relationship with the Nyul Nyul people and partnering with them on their energy future,” Unwin said.

“WA’s transition to a low-carbon economy is a collaborative journey. We are committed to building and delivering energy solutions which balance the demand, reliability, and future energy needs of our towns with the voices and opinions of those who help make it a community.”

“As a microgrid specialist, Horizon Power understands the need to tailor bespoke energy solutions to meet the unique energy needs of all regional and remote customers. This partnership paves the way for our future energy systems and supports the decarbonisation of some of our most remote Indigenous communities,” Unwin said.

As part of the ILUA, Horizon Power will provide broader support to the community, including through installation of airstrip lighting to improve safety for services like the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

WA Energy Minister Reece Whitby said the government is committed to sharing the benefits of the decarbonisation journey with the Nyul Nyul community.

“We are proud to be working closely with Traditional Owners to ensure the clean energy transition is fair and equitable for all Western Australians,” Whitby said.

“This will ensure remote and regional residents have access to renewable energy so they can reap the benefits of cleaner power.”

WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti said the agreement was an important milestone and part of the state government’s ongoing commitment to Closing the Gap, Aboriginal empowerment and supporting Aboriginal culture and wellbeing.

In July 2023, the WA government transferred responsibility from the Department of Communities to Horizon Power for the delivery of power services to 117 remote Aboriginal communities, which includes Beagle Bay.