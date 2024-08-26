PVH secures supply contracts for 360 MW solar projects

PV Hardware (PVH) announced it has reached agreement with developer Global Power Generation (GPG) Australia to deliver trackers for the 260 MWp Glenellen and 100 MWp Bundaberg solar farms being developed in New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland respectively.

The $250 (USD 170 million) Glenellen Solar Farm, which GPG acquired earlier this year from original developer Trina Solar, is being progressed near Albury in the NSW Riverina region. The project is to comprise an estimated 394,000 solar panels spread across 300 hectares of land.

The $130 million Bundaberg Solar Farm, being built near the regional centre on Queensland’s central coast, is to include more than 168,000 solar modules.

Western Australian-headquartered construction firm Monford Group has been appointed as the main contractor for both projects that are expected to be commissioned and fully operational by late-2025.

PVH said it will supply the Glenellen project with its Monoline2P trackers while the company’s Monoline1P technology will be installed at the Bundaberg location, allowing for a “site-customised approach to fit the complex needs and requirements of each site.”

“PVH’s technology will be fully adapted to meet the unique requirements of the Glenellen and Bundaberg projects,” the company said.

Trevor De Vries, PVH’s newly appointed vice president of sales in Australia, said the two contracts represent a major expansion for the company in the country where it has supplied trackers for 2.6 GW of solar projects since 2018.

“It certainly marks a significant milestone for our progress and independence within the Australian market,” he said. “We are especially pleased to work alongside GPG Australia and Monford Group to bring these projects to life.”

The projects also represent a major milestone for GPG, which is jointly owned by Spain’s Naturgy and Kuwait’s Wren House Infrastructure and has a growing portfolio of renewable technologies including solar, wind and battery energy storage in Australia.

The two projects are the first large-scale solar farms for the developer in NSW and Queensland while the Glenellen project will be the first agrisolar farm for GPG worldwide.

Sheep grazing and cropping of lucerne for fodder is expected to be re-introduced at scale once the Glenellen Solar Farm is complete, with the project only resulting in a 25% reduction in productive sheep carrying capacity across the site.