CleanPeak adds new projects to solar portfolio

The Australian arm of Bison Energy confirmed it has sold two development projects with a combined capacity of almost 10 MW to CleanPeak Energy.
Bison said it has successfully completed the sale of the Carawatha and Uranquinty integrated solar and battery energy storage projects being developed in the southern Riverina region of New South Wales.
Both projects have a nameplate capacity of 4.95 MW and Bison said when fully operational they will include battery energy storage systems with two hours of storage capacity each.
The transaction is the latest large-scale acquisition for CleanPeak which established itself as a rooftop solar specialist for the commercial and industrial sector.
In recent years it has however expanded into the utility scale segment, building a portfolio of operational and in development projects. Included in this are the 13 MW Mugga Lane, 11 MW Williamsdale, and the 2.3 MW Mount Majura solar farms in the Australian Capital Territory, and the 26 MW Wangaratta Solar Farm being constructed in northeast Victoria.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.