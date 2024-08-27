CleanPeak adds new projects to solar portfolio

The Australian arm of Bison Energy confirmed it has sold two development projects with a combined capacity of almost 10 MW to CleanPeak Energy.

Bison said it has successfully completed the sale of the Carawatha and Uranquinty integrated solar and battery energy storage projects being developed in the southern Riverina region of New South Wales.

Both projects have a nameplate capacity of 4.95 MW and Bison said when fully operational they will include battery energy storage systems with two hours of storage capacity each.

The transaction is the latest large-scale acquisition for CleanPeak which established itself as a rooftop solar specialist for the commercial and industrial sector.

In recent years it has however expanded into the utility scale segment, building a portfolio of operational and in development projects. Included in this are the 13 MW Mugga Lane, 11 MW Williamsdale, and the 2.3 MW Mount Majura solar farms in the Australian Capital Territory, and the 26 MW Wangaratta Solar Farm being constructed in northeast Victoria.