Sunshine state’s solar recycling plans power up circular economy

The $5.5 million (USD 10.2 million) Solar Panel Stewardship pilot, announced earlier this year, has begun with the official launch of the first of 15 solar panel recycling, reuse and recovery pilot sites that will be established across Queensland with funding from the state government’s Recycling and Jobs Fund.

In partnership with the industry body Smart Energy Council (SEC), the program will initially feature collection sites at Capalaba and North Lakes in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Rockhampton, Toowoomba and Townsville, with the remaining nine locations to be announced in the near future.

Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said the state is leading the way in rooftop solar penetration, and the recycling of those systems too.

“By turning old solar panels into valuable resources, Queensland is powering up the circular economy, helping to build jobs, innovation, and a cleaner future,” he said. “Not only do solar panels make renewable energy, but now they’re renewable themselves.”

The trial will also incorporate two regional ‘legacy runs’ in which local councils will gather household panels for pick up, and installers and importers with accumulated stock are included in the collection.

SEC Chief Executive John Grimes said the scheme has already triggered investment growth in the recovery and recycling of solar panels.

“More than five recycling companies have already indicated they’ll be entering the market in Queensland,” he said. “The recycling ecosystem is a critical part of securing the renewable energy transition into the future and provide insurance against future material limits like copper and silver.”

Participating in the pilot are Sydney-based electricals wholesale Rexel, Queensland-based solar panel recycling companies Resolarcycle, and Solar Shift.

Queensland Environment Minister Leanne Linard said the pilot is a milestone as the government works to establish a best-practice recovery scheme for panels being replaced as well as providing the opportunity for these panels to be given a new or extended life or be recycled.

“I am heartened by the strong interest in the pilot from recyclers and local councils and I look forward to the pilot’s successful completion and a full evaluation so we can apply what has been learnt to a permanent scheme,” Linard said.

The end-of-life solar panel recovery trial to test the feasibility of collection, re-use and recycling for solar panels from homes, businesses and solar farms is also funded by a Queensland Renewable Energy Industry Association grant.