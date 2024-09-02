Victorian council solar install paves way to city’s 1 MW target

The Victorian Mildura Rural City Council (MRCC) has completed a 99 kW rooftop solar system atop a building at the council-owned Mildura Sporting Precinct (MSP). The system, comprising 198 500 W panels, is expected to generate more than 114,000 kWh of electricity per year.

The solar installation is anticipated to save up to $19,000 from the precinct’s annual electricity bill.

The MRCC received $490,000 through the Australian government Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) program and a $95,000 grant from Sustainability Victoria’s Community Power Hubs program.

Federal Local Government Minister Kristy McBain told pv magazine the government continues to work in partnership with local councils across the country to deliver local priority projects.

“It’s fantastic to see councils delivering future-focused, energy efficiency projects like this with our support, reducing council operating costs, and delivering social, economic and environmental benefits to local communities,” she said.

More than 100 projects delivered by local councils using LRCI funding include renewable installation or improvements such as Berrigan Shire Council in New South Wales which has committed $900,000 to upgrade local heritage and community building rooftops to reduce heat absorption and allow for future solar installations.

West Day Regional Council in the Northern Territory is delivering a $300,000 net zero secure vehicle parking facility in 2025 that includes the installation of solar panels, and the Shire of West Arthur in Western Australia is using $182,000 LRCI funding to upgrade efficiencies at a local swimming pool, including the installation of solar panels.

The new system in Mildura means the MRCC has now installed 890 kW of solar on council-owned buildings and facilities and is on track to reach more than 1 MW of solar in 2025.

MRCC is committed to fully electrify all of its buildings and facilities by 2030 under its Towards Zero Emissions Strategy.

As part of a 10-year arrangement, local community group Sunraysia Sustainability Network will receive 50% of the annual financial savings generated by the solar system.

MRCC is also helping local businesses install more than 2 MW of solar through environmental upgrade agreements (EUA), which involves a lender providing upfront funding for environmentally sustainable building upgrades, such as solar, which are then repaid through council rates.