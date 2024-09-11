OX2 sells two solar projects to European Energy Australia

Swedish renewables developer OX2 has sold the 106 MW Lancaster Solar Farm in Victoria and 31 MW Mulwala Solar Farm in New South Wales (NSW) to Denmark-headquartered European Energy Australia (EEA).

It is the second sale in under one week of solar farms from its portfolio, announcing on September 6, that is had also closed an agreement to sell an unnamed 119 MW solar farm to an undisclosed buyer.

The only facility of a similar capacity in its portfolio is the 118.8 Horsham solar farm, 330 kilometres northwest of Melbourne.

Lancaster and Mulwala are projected to produce 255 GWh annually, enough to power 54,000 homes with construction on both scheduled to start in 2025 and anticipated to be operational in 2026.

Under development, Lancaster solar farm is located 8 kilometres west of Shepparton, and 190 kilometres north of Melbourne, and received planning approval in 2018 lodged at that time by former owner Esco Pacific.

Proposed to have approximately 300,000 solar panels it will have capacity to power 38,000 homes.

The under development NSW state significant Mulwala solar farm, is 4 kilometres from the Victorian border town of the same name, and 280 kilometres north of Melbourne.

The original state government approvals issued in 2018 for Mulwala, said the project was anticipated to generate enough electricity to power 30,000 homes, saving up to 170,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions annually, at an approximate capital investment of $119 million (USD 79 million).

Other under development projects owned by EEA include, in Queensland, the 1.3 GW Upper Calliope solar farm, which powers Rio Tinto’s aluminium operations, 1 GW Sawpit solar farm, and 500 MW Leichardt solar farm.

In Victoria the EEA 56 MW Mokoan solar farm is under construction and received financial close in March 2024.