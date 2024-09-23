$50 million funding to boost clean energy supply chain

Grants for the Quad Clean Energy Supply Chain Diversification Program will open in November 2024 as the Quad – a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan and the United States (US) – works to identify and address gaps in the region’s manufacturing capacity for critical clean energy materials and technologies.

The Australian government has committed $50 million to the program. Up to $25 million (USD 17 million) will be available under the first round, with grants ranging from $100,000 to $2.5 million.

The program will fund research and development, and feasibility studies in the Indo-Pacific to support development and diversification of key clean energy supply chains associated with solar PV, hydrogen electrolysers and battery technologies.

Speaking after the Quad leaders’ summit in the US at the weekend, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said diversifying and expanding clean energy supply chains is critical to enhancing the region’s collective energy security.

“Australia is always better off when we work together with our friends and partners, leveraging our four nations’ collective strengths to respond to the region’s needs and to deliver for the Australian people,” he said.

“An open, stable and prosperous region, where we can all cooperate, trade and thrive is in all of our interests.”

Australia’s contribution will support an initial round of studies to accelerate the development of investment-ready projects in the region, which could include products and activities like solar ingots, wafer production or battery cell component manufacturing.

Other initiatives announced at the latest Quad meeting include an almost $3 million commitment from India for new solar projects in Fiji, Comoros, Madagascar, and Seychelles.

Japan committed $180 million in grants and loans, both public and private, for renewable energy projects in the Indo-Pacific, while the US extended a $367 million loan to Tata Power Solar to construct a solar cell manufacturing facility and a $734 million loan to First Solar to construct and operate a solar module manufacturing facility in India.