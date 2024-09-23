Quinbrook picks GE Vernova for 1 GWh Supernode battery stage

Australian-owned renewable energy investor and developer Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners has chosen a GE Vernova-made battery energy storage system (BESS) for the second phase of its $2.5 billion (USD 1.7 billion) Supernode data centre and energy storage project being built in Brisbane.

Having already commenced construction of the 250 MW / 500 MWh first stage battery system, following a tender win in early 2024, GE Vernova has now secured the contract for the next phase of the multi-stage project.

The second stage of the project comprises a 250 MW, four-hour capacity battery energy storage system.

It is expected the renewables-powered Supernode precinct will eventually host an up to 800 MW / 2,000 MWh battery energy storage system designed to support the data centre and provide dispatchable services to the grid.

Quinbrook said the project will be delivered using battery cells from a globally leading battery manufacturer paired with inverters supplied and integrated by GE Vernova.

The US company said it will be responsible for the supply and commissioning of the power conditioning systems for the second stage of the project, power plant controller SCADA systems, and capacitor bank\harmonic filter as well as integration engineering and GPS connection support.

GE Vernova solar and storage solutions business leader Ed Torres said the company’s product portfolio, engineering expertise, and project delivery capabilities align perfectly with the needs of the Supernode project.

“This project is a testament to the strength of our value proposition and capabilities in this space,” he said. “We expect to continue to be a valued and trusted collaborator for large grid-scale integrated BESS projects in the region and around the world.”

Stage one of the project is expected to be delivered in the second half of 2025 with further expansions to follow.

Quinbrook said when operational, the Supernode battery will enable the efficient storage of surplus solar and wind energy, aid the displacement of coal and other emissions-intensive generation sources, and provide support for the grid.

The Supernode project is being developed on a 30-hectare site in the northern Brisbane suburb of Brendale. The site is adjacent to the South Pine substation, the central node of Queensland’s electricity grid where more than 80% of all power capacity located in the state transmits to.

All of the electricity provided by the first and second stages of the storage project has been secured by electricity retailer Origin Energy under a long-term offtake contract.