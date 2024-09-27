Panasonic testing smart thermostats in residential heat pumps

From pv magazine Global

Panasonic has said that from November, it will integrate a series of home energy management solutions into its Aquarea air-to-water heat pumps for commercial and multi-dwelling residential applications.

The company said its product will be equipped with the Balance smart thermostats and the Heat Pump Optimizer X management system from Germany-based Tado.

“This new integrated solution is managed by a tailored user-friendly application to deliver maximum heating efficiency whilst optimizing comfort in the home,” Panasonic said in a statement. “The app enables users to enhance their heat pump settings for greater efficiency, automatically adjusting electricity usage to periods of time when renewable energy is available and at low cost.”

According to Panasonic, the thermostats can identify the most cost-efficient times to automatically activate the heat pump.

“Reading local weather forecast and operating the heat pumps with solar panel energy when it is free, for households with their own PV system,” it said. “Using the weather forecast to identify the warmest part of the day to heat a hot water tank as the heat pump will be working more efficiently.”

On its website, Tado describes its Balance solution as enabling homeowners to achieve savings of approximately 38%. As for the Heat Pump Optimizer X, the company says it can perform accurate room temperature reading and estimate how much the heat pump should heat.

The Aquarea M Series R290 heat pump is available in several versions with a rated power of 3 kW to 30 kW, respectively. It uses R290 as the refrigerant.

“The innovative Aquarea air-to-water heat pump and tado room control bundles, launch this autumn to selected European markets and will be available through Panasonic Heating and Cooling Solutions sales channels,” said Panasonic.