Central-West Orana renewables zone transmission operator’s licence granted

Australia’s first renewable energy zone (REZ), the Central-West Orana (CWO), 340 kilometres northwest of Sydney, is closer to delivering electricity to the grid following the granting of a New South Wales (NSW) transmission operator’s licence (TOL) to the ACEREZ Partnership (ACEREZ).

ACEREZ is a consortium of Spain-headquartered renewable energy developers Acciona Concesiones and Cobra, with NSW-based utility Endeavour Energy, and together is the preferred network operator to deliver the CWO-REZ transmission system.

NSW Minister for Energy Penny Sharpe granted the licence, which enables ACEREZ to design, construct, own and operate the CWO-REZ transmission system, connecting renewable energy projects within the 20,000 square kilometre REZ to existing Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong load centres.

The decision follows the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal’s (IPART) recommendation ACEREZ be granted the licence and the tribunal will continue to monitor ACEREZ for compliance to licence conditions.

A ministerial condition s of the licence is ACEREZ must become a member of an external dispute resolution scheme to support social licence.

When operational, the CWO-REZ transmission system will unlock 4.5 GW of network capacity, allowing generation and storage projects to connect at scale.

This is expected to deliver $3 billion (USD 2 billion) in net benefits for NSW energy consumers, drive $20 billion in regional investment and support 5,000 jobs during peak construction.