Prefabricated housing trials ClearVue’s building integrated photovoltaics

Perth-headquartered smart building materials company ClearVue Technologies is providing a combination of its advanced solar glazing and integrated solar cladding panels for use in a modular house.

ClearVue has developed advanced glass technology that integrates solar electricity generation into building surfaces, specifically glass and building façades, while preserving glass transparency to maintain building aesthetics.

The first modular building order of its kind for ClearVue, the sale is for a pilot incorporating building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) into a prefabricated building prototype built by Wagga Wagga, New South Wales-based modular house construction company, Prefabulous.

The FabZero building has been developed in partnership with the University of Wollongong’s Sustainable Buildings Research Centre (SBRC) to improve its energy and environmental efficiencies, and if successful, ClearVue products will become a standard option for Prefabulous customers.

ClearVue Technologies Global Chief Executive Officer Martin Deil said the collaboration with Prefabulous simplifies the pathway for mass adoption of BIPV solutions for use in modular construction, including to meet the needs of the mainstream housing sector.

“Second, by integrating our solar glazing and cladding products into Prefabulous’ modular housing units, we are also supporting the development of sustainable, energy-efficient homes that align with global net zero goals.”

Prefabulous Founder and Managing Director Gavin King said the company’s customers are looking for sustainable housing solutions that look great.

“Working with ClearVue allows us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in modular housing further, combining style and sustainability in a way that benefits homeowners and the planet alike,” King said.