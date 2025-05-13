ClearVue does manufacturing and distribution deal for NZ

Western Australian company ClearVue Technologies has announced a manufacturing and distribution agreement with Viridian Glass that will support the commercial rollout of its power-generating integrated glazing units (IGUs) and building integrated PV (BIPV) products throughout New Zealand.

Under the five-year agreement, Viridian has secured exclusive rights to manufacture ClearVue’s IGUs within New Zealand and distribution rights for the full range of the Perth-based company’s BIPV products, including solar spandrels, skylights, and cladding.

ClearVue Global Chief Executive Officer Martin Deil said the agreement will give builders, architects and developers in New Zealand direct access to the company’s solar power-generating solutions.

“This agreement represents a significant step in expanding ClearVue’s presence in the region and making our innovative solar glazing solutions more accessible to the New Zealand market,” he said.

Viridian Glass NZ Chief Executive Nigel Rigby said customers are “increasingly seeking sustainable and innovative building materials,” and ClearVue’s technology will meet that demand.

“At the same time, the New Zealand government’s commitment to renewable energy and energy-efficient building regulations presents a strong opportunity for ClearVue’s technology to contribute towards sustainable urban development while contributing meaningfully to a greener future,” he said.

ClearVue said its specialised glass technologies preserve glass transparency while generating electricity. The IGUs feature nanoparticles that are incorporated in the glass to deflect the energy of the sun and disperse it to the edges of the glass where PV cells are embedded. These cells harvest the energy and turn it into electricity.

“Essentially, we can generate electricity from a clear glass,” Deil said. “Any glass unit can be placed in a building with our technology, and then you can generate electricity through that glass.”

ClearVue said the Viridian agreement is part of the company’s broader growth strategy to expand its manufacturing and distribution footprint globally and builds on a growing list of global licensees including in the United States, Singapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea.