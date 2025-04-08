Cybersecure Australian-made residential battery launched in NSW

New South Wales (NSW)-headquartered battery energy storage system manufacturer ​Energy Renaissance (ER) has partnered with the Commonwealth scientific and industrial research organisation (CSIRO) to build an advanced cybersecure residential battery, the superHome™.

Produced in ER’s gigafactory in the Hunter region, the superHome™ modular design scales from 10.24 kWh to 60 kWh to meet diverse household energy demands and comes with full virtual power plant (VPP) compatibility enabling energy trading and grid optimisation.

The enhanced solar capacity supports 200% solar oversizing for maximum energy harvest and it features an intelligent power management system with integrated metering and monitoring with built-in current transformers for precise energy control.

A built-in hybrid inverter with compliant DC isolators eliminates the need for additional hardware, the company said.

ER and the CSIRO have emphasised the product strengthens Australia’s energy security through its partnership, drawing on domestic CSIRO critical energy metals and storage research teams, making its design and production mostly independent of imported battery systems.

The superHome™ battery management system (BMS) currently uses approximately 80% Australian-sourced components and ERs target is 100%.

Energy Renaissance Managing Director Brian Craighead said the superHome™ isn’t just another battery – it is Australian innovation securing the country’s energy future.

“By manufacturing locally and incorporating CSIRO’s cutting-edge cybersecurity technology, we’re creating jobs while delivering ​the world’s most secure residential battery system,” Craighead said.

CSIRO’s Director of Manufacturing Dr Marcus Zipper said the partnership has national significance.

“This collaboration showcases Australian science solving Australian challenges. The superHome™ will be built on the superBMS™ technology, which was developed by CSIRO to set a new global standard for safety and cybersecurity in battery management systems,” Zipper said.

“This partnership aims to develop an Australian innovation to protect households from emerging threats to their energy systems and support Australia’s transition to a clean energy future.”