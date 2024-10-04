Enphase microinverter Australia launch comes with series-wide 25-year warranty

California-based microinverter-based solar and battery systems supplier Enphase Energy has launched its grid-forming IQ8X™ microinverter in Australia, while extending a limited 25-year warranty on all IQ8-series microinverters activated from 1 October 2024.

IQ8X microinverters feature a peak output AC power of 384 W, designed to support higher-powered solar modules up to 505 W DC. The microinverters can support modules with higher cell counts, such as 96-cells and 88 or 80 half-cut cells.

Enphase Energy Senior Vice President Sales Mehran Sadegh said the launch signals the company’s commitment to innovation globally.

“The new IQ8 microinverter’s 25-year warranty is a testament to our commitment to quality, service, and true value differentiation that will deliver unrivalled peace of mind for Enphase solar system owners and installers.”

New South Wales (NSW)-based Enphase installer Hunter Solar Solutions Sales Manager Wayne Harrower said with the new 25-year warranty, Enphase IQ8 microinverters are the only solar inverters with a warranty that matches panel performance warranties, ensuring his business can offer customers a complete system built to last.

The IQ8 microinverters build on previous models’ ability to keep the power running during a grid blackout and is designed to react to real-time usage in the home and adjust accordingly.

The system will feed as much electricity as it has access to based on sunlight available and solar power capacity and will adjust in real time.

When the house is using more energy than provided by the solar setup, the Enphase system is designed to shut down and instantly restart when the excess load is removed.