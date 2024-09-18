Envertech launches microinverters for PV systems with up to 60 modules

From pv magazine Germany

China-based power electronics manufacturer Envertech has developed new microinverters for residential PV systems with up to 60 modules.

Envertech said the microinverters offer advantages in fire protection, installation, yield, maintenance, and service life. It said each module has its own maximum power point tracking (MPPT), which improves electricity output in shaded areas. In contrast, string inverters lower the entire system’s efficiency if one module is shaded.

Envertech also claimed that the microinverters simplify PV system installation. Unlike string inverters, which require high-voltage wiring and qualified electricians for installation or repair, microinverter systems operate below 40 V. The microinverters feed 230 V into the home grid.

The EVT1600SE, EVT1800SE, and EVT2000SE microinverters each feature four MPPT channels, allowing up to four modules per unit. The maximum output is 1.6 kW, 1.8 kW, and 2 kW, respectively. These microinverters can also be throttled to 600W or 800 W for smaller systems. Larger systems can use multiple EVT2000SE units, supporting up to 24 solar modules for a total system output of 10.68 kW.

The microinverters can be installed and monitored via Bluetooth and the Envertech app, EnverView 4.0. Up to 60 microinverters can be managed through the optional Enverbridge EVB300 communication module, which connects via WLAN or LAN. The app provides real-time data on system performance, including defective modules, power output, and CO₂ savings.

Envertech’s microinverters are TÜV-certified, rated IP67, and designed to operate between -40 C and 65 C with natural convection cooling. They weigh up to 4.92 kg and have dimensions of up to 300 x 199.5 x 41 mm. The components are built for a 25-year service life, and the manufacturer offers a 15-year warranty, extendable to 20 years.

Author: Ralph Diermann