ARENA tips $5.4 million into community electrification trial

The Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) has announced it will provide $5.4 million (USD 3.63 million) in funding to support the electrification of 500 homes on the northern beaches of Wollongong as part of a project that will accelerate the energy transition in homes to help understand the impact on consumers and the network.

The $11.8 million Electrify 2515 community pilot program, initiated by a group of residents in the 2515 postcode area and driven by energy finance provider Brighte, Rewiring Australia, and distribution network service provider Endeavour Energy, will test the impacts of electrification within a community and within the constraints of Endeavour’s local electricity network.

The program will see residents in the 2515 postcode area – covering Austinmer, Clifton, Coledale, Scarborough, Thirroul, and Wombarra –offered financial subsidies of up to $1,000 for electric hot water systems, reverse cycle air conditioners, induction cooktops, and up to $1,500 to install home batteries. Participating households will also receive a smart energy management device to optimise energy use, and switchboard upgrades to support the new appliances.

Rewiring Australia co-founder and Chief Scientist Dr Saul Griffith said the pilot aimed to create the electric future in a real community today.

“Incentives and information will support households to make wise energy choices and coordination of tradespeople will facilitate the process,” he said. “Our research will uncover any barriers that make electrification harder than it should be and highlight market reforms required to make the transition economically efficient.”

“Australia is the leading rooftop solar nation. Pilots like these will allow us to invent the clean consumer energy model for the whole world.”

ARENA Chief Executive Officer Darren Miller said the data and insights gained from the project will be crucial in shaping policies and practices for a smart and efficient energy system nationwide.

“Flexible demand at a residential level is expected to be critical as homes electrify,” he said. “By undertaking electrification in a managed way, we can reduce the need to upgrade our electricity network and reduce costs for all electricity consumers.”