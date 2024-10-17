235 kW solar array powering new Australian War Memorial development

New South Wales (NSW) based commercial and utility-scale solar company Symmetry Solar has completed the installation of a 235 kW system at the Australian War Memorial in Campbell, Australian Capital Territory (ACT), as part of the facility’s $550 million upgrade.

The rooftop solar installation on the CEW Bean Building, to the east of the Memorial, will power its new extension and central energy plant, which houses Australia’s largest closed-loop geothermal heat exchange system, replacing gas-fired boilers and chillers in line with the ACT’s legislated ban on new gas connections.

The system uses 423 x 550 W high-efficiency solar modules supplied by Ontario-headquartered solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar and it’s estimated the install’s annual energy production will be 357,760 kWh/year.

Symmetry Solar Business Development Manager Brad Aberdeen told pv magazine one of the main challenges encountered during the design process was ensuring the system could meet the Memorial’s energy demands while maintaining the site’s historic integrity.

“This required extensive collaboration to integrate a system that was not only efficient but also respectful of the surrounding environment,” Aberdeen said.

“The aesthetic consideration involved careful placement and design of the panels to ensure they did not detract from the visual prominence of the Memorial.”

An Australian War Memorial statement said energy efficiency and sustainability has been a major consideration in the Memorial’s development project.

“The CEW Bean Building solar array is designed to offset the energy requirements of heating and cooling the new Anzac Atrium, which will significantly reduce the Memorial’s greenhouse gas (GHS) emissions each year,” it said.

The CEW Bean Building’s extended space will be used to store, digitise and preserve the Memorial’s extensive archives.