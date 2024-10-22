Solis introduces low-voltage hybrid inverters

From pv magazine Global

Chinese inverter supplier Solis has released a new series of three-phase low-voltage hybrid inverters.

The new S6-EH3P(8-15)K02-NV-YD-L series includes inverters with AC outputs of 8 kW, 10 kW, 12 kW, or 15 kW.

“One major advantage of using a low-voltage PV inverter is the ability to pair it with much more affordable low-voltage batteries,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. “The price gap between low- and high-voltage batteries is widening, with low-voltage battery manufacturing costs continuing to decline. The result is lower upfront costs for installations and equipment, making solar energy more accessible and affordable for homeowners and businesses.”

The new inverter supports a maximum input current of 20A, which the manufacturer said is ideal for all high-power PV modules of any brand. The battery’s DC side can reportedly handle a maximum charge/discharge current of up to 290 A, allowing it to store more surplus energy generated by PV systems.

The different models support PV DC input of either 12.8 kW, 16 kW, 19.2 kW, or 24 kW. The max input current is either 20 A or 40 A, depending on the model, and the max short circuit current is rated at 30 A or 50 A. Output current is rated at 12.2 A-22.8 A, and its efficiency is set at 97.6%.

“Multiple inverters can operate together to form a microgrid,” the company noted. “The product line supports dual backup ports for intelligent control of critical and non-critical loads. The system also has a ten-second overload capability of 200%.”

The inverters measure 43 cm x 66 cm x 30.5 cm and weigh 42 kg. Their operating temperature is rated at -40 C to 60 C, and their max operating altitude is 4,000 m. They are all based on fan cooling.

