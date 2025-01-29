Anker backs Solix energy storage system for Australian conditions

Anker said the all-in-one Solix X1 storage solution, which has a storage capacity of up to 30 kWh, has been designed and manufactured to cope with extreme conditions, including those encountered in Australia’s coastal environments, and to address the growing demand for integrated solar and storage solutions.

“The anti-corrosion performance of the vast majority of energy storage system fuselages on the market currently only reaches C4, which means that you cannot install the energy storage machine outdoors within 500 metres of the coastline,” Anker said, noting that the Solix X1 system has achieved a C5-M anti-corrosion rating.

The company said the system has undergone a 1,000-hour neutral salt spray test, easily eclipsing the industry standard of 480 hours.

“This superior resistance is achieved through the use of high-quality galvanised steel, galvanised nickel fasteners, and a specialised powder-coating process, which together ensure the product’s resilience in extreme conditions,” Anker said.

Launched in Australia late last year, the modular AC-couple system offers 3 kW to 36 kW power output and 5 kWh to 180 kWh energy capacity. The power modules are to be paired with 5 kWh Li-ion (LFP) battery modules that can be stacked to six for a total storage of 30 kWh. The maximum charge or discharge power is 3 kW, and the maximum charge or discharge current is 7.6 A while an energy optimiser built into each battery module allows each battery pack to charge and discharge independently.

The power module measures 670 mm x 335 mm x 150 mm and weighs 19 kg. The battery module measures 670 mm x 450 mm x 150 mm and weighs 30 kg while the system comes with a 10-year warranty.

Anker said the system suits the needs of both residential and commercial applications alike, noting that the power ratio between solar panels and the inverter is 2:1.

“You can connect a 12kW hybrid inverter to solar panels for 24 kW of DC input,” the company said. “When sunlight is abundant, 12 kW powers home appliances while the surplus 12 kW charges the battery.”

In addition to the AC-couple system, Anker said Solix X1 hybrid single- and three-phase products will also be fully available in Australia by the end of February.