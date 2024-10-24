Fortescue Canada puts H2 project on hold

From pv magazine Global | The Hydrogen Stream

Canada Fortescue Future Industries has withdrawn its proposal for the Coyote Hydrogen project in British Columbia, Canada, from the environmental assessment process. The provincial government said the company told the Environmental Assessment Office and the Lheidli T’enneh First Nation on Sept. 26, 2024, that the project in Prince George is now on hold. Fortescue’s Canadian subsidiary said it may resume the project if pricing and availability improve.

Repsol has put three green hydrogen projects on hold in Spain. It has frozen more than €200 million ($323 million) in investments for a 150 MW installation in Tarragona, a 100 MW site in Bilbao, and a 100 MW project in Cartagena. “All our planned renewable hydrogen investments in Spain are frozen due to an unfavourable regulatory environment, particularly the government’s announcement to make a windfall tax on energy companies permanent,” a Repsol spokesperson told pv magazine. “The current regulatory environment is not conducive to long-term industrial energy transition investments.” Repsol’s only active electrolyser project is in Sines, Portugal. Repsol said Brent crude prices have dropped 29% and refining margins have fallen 83% since the introduction of temporary taxes. The company criticised the Spanish government for raising its renewable hydrogen target to 12 GW by 2030 while penalising private investors. Repsol noted that 370 MW of hydrogen projects are nearing final investment decisions in Spain, with more than 90% of those projects under its control.

Statkraft has revised its plans for its hydrogen project in Mo, Norway, cutting capacity from 40 MW to 20 MW and delaying commissioning from 2025 to 2027. “We plan to build out 20 MW in the first phase with the possibility of expansion. The planned start of production is in 2027,“ a Statkraft spokesperson told pv magazine. “There have been steep cost increases and a slower development in demand for green hydrogen in Europe. And the regulatory framework has not been properly in place to facilitate growth in the hydrogen market.” The company aims to focus on a more streamlined portfolio, targeting 1 GW to 2 GW by 2035, which it claims is still an “ambitious” growth goal.