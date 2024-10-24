JinkoSolar announces new TOPCon solar modules with efficiency of 24.8%

Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar has unveiled two new solar module series based on N-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology at the All Energy Australia conference and exhibition in Melbourne.

The Tiger Neo 3.0 modules are available in the Neo DG and Neo Utility series with power outputs of up to 495 W and 670 W respectively with both featuring a power conversion efficiency of 24.8%.

The Neo DG series is intended for applications in residential systems, while the Neo Utility has been conceived for utility-scale projects. The series includes both monofacial and bifacial versions with the latter featuring a bifacial factor of up to 85%.

“In addition, the Tiger Neo 3.0 series has lower VOC and higher Isc which contributes to lower BOS than its counterparts,” JinkoSolar said, adding that advances in TOPCon cell technology have allowed it to deliver increased power capacity.

’The consistently growing TOPCon product cost-performance is delivering unprecedented value across global markets that goes unmatched by any other solar technology currently available,” the manufacturer said in a statement.

The Neo Utility modules come with a 12-year product warranty while the Neo DG series features a 25-year warranty. Both have a 30-year performance warranty with initial year degradation reportedly 1% and the annual linear degradation rate is indicated at 0.4%.

JinkoSolar expects the Tiger Neo 3.0 modules will be available commercially in Australia from Q3 next year.