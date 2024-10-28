Court reinstates suspension for rooftop solar certificate trading platform

The Clean Energy Regulator (CER) has confirmed that online trading platform Greenbot has again been suspended from participating in the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme (SRES) after the Federal Court removed a stay on compliance action.

“This means that Greenbot cannot create renewable energy certificates under the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme,” the CER said in a statement.

The court has however continued the stay on the CER’s decision to terminate the deed allowing Greenbot to be an app provider under the Solar Panel Validation (SPV) Initiative.

“The court’s order means that Greenbot will be allowed to participate in the SPV Initiative while the court is reviewing the matter,” the regulator said.

The CER had suspended the registration of Greenbot from participating in the SRES in June, alleging that the trading platform had failed to meet its regulated requirements under the scheme. Greenbot disputed that decision and in July the Federal Court issued a temporary stay on the suspension order. That stay has now been removed.

The regulator said its decision to suspend Greenbot followed an investigation into the entity, including the administration of its online trading portal and mobile phone app, which is used to generate certificates in the Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Registry.

“The CER has suspended Greenbot because it is satisfied that Greenbot is not a fit and proper person,” the regulator said.

The CER acknowledged that the ruling could affect rooftop solar installers and retailers and has moved to provide more information for impacted participants.

“The CER understands that its decision, while a consequence of Greenbot’s conduct, may impact rooftop solar retailers,” it said, having previously noted that the use of agents and any associated contractual matters, including those of STC price and payment are outside its legislative remit.