NSW transport service trains its sights on multiple 30 MW grid-scale batteries

Transport for New South Wales (NSW) is considering the deployment of multiple 30 MW grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) across its Sydney heavy rail network, with a focus on commercial models for operation, including ownership of structures.

The state government service is conducting a market sounding for the operations and maintenance of the potential grid-scale batteries to help it develop a final business case investigating the deployment of large, grid-connected batteries.

The project would use existing Transport for NSW landholding and existing high-voltage grid connections within the Greater Sydney area while partnering with industry to deliver value-for-money outcomes and support NSW government’s response to the state’s ‘reliability gap’ forecast by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO).

A Transport for NSW spokesperson told pv magazine that the service is currently undertaking a market sounding activity, as advertised on the NSW e-Tendering website.

“The focus at the moment is on performing early investigations of the feasibility of battery energy storage systems on the rail network, and as such, Transport for NSW is not looking to engage with industry beyond the formal e-Tendering process,” the spokesperson said.

Potential participants need to have an onshore presence in Australia with local offices, personnel, and a registered ABN and demonstrated experience in developing and operating National Electricity Market (NEM) registered BESS projects (>5MW).

The market sounding is not focused on the procurement of BESS hardware and is not a tender process resulting in a procurement decision.

Building on the NSW government’s 50% emissions reduction by 2030 (over 2005 levels) and net zero emissions by 2050, Transport for NSW has developed a subsidiary target committing to net zero by 2035.

The service aims to achieve this by pursuing decarbonisation of its activities by procuring 100% renewable energy for all electricity, electrifying its buses, ferries, corporate vehicles and non-passenger vehicle fleets and implementing innovations that will improve energy efficiency and/or reduce energy demand.

It will also progressively identify opportunities for strategic rail electrification and support the optimal use of green hydrogen.