Rooftop solar install rates on rise after record month

The latest monthly update from market analyst SunWiz shows 279 MW of rooftop solar capacity (under 100 kW) was installed across Australia in October 2024, up 17 MW on the 262 MW that was installed in September.

SunWiz Managing Director Warwick Johnston said the result is the best October on record and has seen the national market volumes improve above the straight-line average.

“The market improved after two months of easing,” he said. “Monthly figures are now above the straight-line average, with the overall trend being up.”

The record month puts the year-to-date figures 4% ahead of the volumes observed at the same time last year.

Johnston said all state volumes – except for South Australia – had improved in October with Victoria the main driver of growth, followed by Western Australian and then Queensland.

The average rooftop solar system size has continued to grow, increasing to 10.23 kW in October, with the data showing that installations of systems sized smaller than 10 kW are trending down while the over-15 kW range continue to grow.

“All segments improved on their September figures however the trend is down in most sub-10 kW ranges,” Johnston said. “The 15-30 kW range is showing strong growth and all STC-commercial ranges (15-100 kW) are trending up.”