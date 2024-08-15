New energy market rules rollout customer benefits and flexible control over usage

New rules by the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) ensure consumers get more value from and control over their energy use while energy retailers can separate and manage ‘flexible’ consumer energy resources (CER).

The rules also dictate market participants can now use in-built measurement capability in technology such as EV chargers and smart streetlights, eliminating the need for separate meters.

AEMO Chair Anna Collyer said the rules empower consumers to access new energy products and services.

“They also provide a platform for energy service providers to develop innovative products and services for their customers to deliver that value,” Collyer said.

Under the new rules, large customers will be able to engage multiple energy service providers at their premises more easily, to manage and obtain more value from their CER.

Energy service providers for small and large customers will be able to separate and manage ‘flexible’ CER such as EV chargers and batteries from ‘passive’ loads like fridges and lights in the energy market, leading to more product and service options for consumers.

Collyer said the rules are an important enabler in the context of the National CER Roadmap, a federal government initiative identifying CER’s integral role in future electricity systems.

“They make a series of incremental changes that, alongside other reforms, will unlock substantial benefits from flexible CER for consumers and the system as a whole,” Collyer said.

“If these resources are integrated well, the power system will operate more smoothly, and consumers and industry will enjoy the benefits of cheaper supply.”

The rules also impact the energy retail sector as consumers can potentially receive separate billing for their EV charging, distinct from their regular household energy use and if they choose, to trade excess energy from their EV back to the grid.

The in-built metering arrangements will also make it easier to deploy public infrastructure such as EV chargers and smart streetlights.

The AEMC’s final determination is part of a broader suite of reforms aimed at supporting the energy transition and unlocking the full potential of CER.

“These reforms are crucial pieces of the CER puzzle. They create opportunities for innovation, helping consumers reduce bills and participate more actively in our energy system, while improving grid management and reducing emissions,’’ Collyer said.