Elgin Energy progresses early stage of proposed 125 MW solar and BESS

The Australian arm of London-headquartered Elgin Energy is currently in the early stages of progressing a proposed 200,000 solar panel, 125 MW agrivoltaic array and 500 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), 42 kilometres northeast of Albury, New South Wales (NSW).
According to an initial scoping report, the proposed Morven solar farm has an estimated capital investment value greater than $30 million and is consequently classified by the NSW government as a state significant development (SSD).
The 50-year lifespan project would be built on four parcels of land currently used for agriculture, including cropping and sheep grazing, and retain farming activity while generating the equivalent clean energy to power 48,000 NSW homes.
Elgin Energy is currently progressing a number of projects in Australia including the 150 MW Elaine solar project and 250 MWh BESS in Victoria, 107 kilometres west of Melbourne, and in NSW, the 60 MW Glanmire solar farm and 60 MW / 120 MWh BESS, 7 kilometres east of Bathurst.
