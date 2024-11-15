Victoria renewables supply chain boosted by manufacturing grants scheme

Grants made available through the Victorian government’s $1 million (USD 650,000) Made In Victoria Energy Technologies Manufacturing program will enable local manufacturing businesses to buy new equipment and technology to create more components for the renewable energy sector.
The program’s aim is to provide an opportunity for manufacturers to supply inputs for renewable energy generation, transmission, storage and transportation, including for solar, batteries, hydro, wind and hydrogen.
The recipients include energy storage solutions company Powerplus Energy, semiconductor manufacturer Cavendish Renewable Technology and graphene technologies company EnGy Limited.
Victorian Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio said the grants will back manufacturers to contribute towards the net zero transition by increasing their capacity to manufacture key products and technology for renewable energy generation.
Victorian Minister for Jobs and Industry Natalie Hutchins said the grants are helping some of the state’s most innovative local manufacturers to be part of the growing renewables sector, create new jobs and drive economic growth right across the state.
Powerplus Energy will use funds to enable future facility upgrades to expand and automate lithium-ion battery manufacturing.
PowerPlus Energy Chief Executive Officer Bradley Paton said the grant is playing a vital role in supporting the company’s growth.
“It is strengthening our contribution to the state’s manufacturing infrastructure, and it will also firmly position PowerPlus Energy at the forefront of renewable technology production right here at home,” Paton said.
EnyGy Limited will use its grant to scale up graphene materials production and Cavendish Renewable Technology for demonstrating a 250 kW anion exchange membrane (AEM) electrolyser stack which uses C-cell electrolysis cells for industrial application, and ammonia fuel cells for direct conversion of green ammonia to electricity.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.