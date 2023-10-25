Applications open for Victorian renewables manufacturing program

The Victorian government has announced that grants of between $100,000 and $750,000 are now available for local businesses to supply manufactured inputs for renewable energy technologies including wind, hydrogen, battery energy storage and solar.
Victorian Industry Minister Natalie Hutchins said the Made in Victoria – Energy Technologies Manufacturing program will support eligible manufacturers to purchase or develop new equipment, skills, or technology enabling them to capitalise on renewable energy opportunities.
“Through this grant program, we’re supporting our transition to net zero and the transformation of our manufacturing sector to develop more skills and capabilities, attract investment and create the jobs of tomorrow,” she said.
The state government said eligible projects could include but are not limited to the manufacture of advanced materials and components for renewable energy generation, transmission, storage and transportation.
Eligibility criteria include a minimum cash co-contribution from applicants of $3 for every $1 granted, an existing manufacturing presence in Victoria, and project activities will need to be completed within 12 months of the date of the grant agreement. It’s anticipated that successful projects will be able to commence in the first quarter of 2024.
Hutchins said the grants program will generate economic activity, secure well-paid jobs, increase exports, and reduce Victoria’s reliance on volatile international supply chains.
“We’re backing local businesses to be global leaders in the production of renewable energy components,” she said.
Applications for the Made in Victoria – Energy Technologies Manufacturing grants close 13 December 2023.
