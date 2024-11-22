$500,000 ANU battery research win on back of Eku Energy’s big BESS build

London-headquartered co-developer of the 250 MW / 500 MWh Williamsdale battery energy storage system (BESS), Eku Energy has committed $500,000 to the Australian National University’s (ANUs) battery storage and grid integration (BSGI) program.

The committment will support research and development activities that enhance future uptake and integration of battery storage technologies.

ANU Centre for Energy Systems Co-Director and BSGI Head Heather Logie said the program at ANU is a critical contributor to Australia’s energy security.

“Research funding in this area helps ensure we remain at the forefront of advancing technology for a clean energy future,” Logie said.

“These initiatives reflect Eku Energy’s commitment to delivering shared benefits that go beyond the project itself, fostering long-term value for Canberrans and Australia.”

The estimated $400 million (USD 260.7 million) Williamsdale BESS is jointly owned by the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government and Eku Energy, a subsidiary of Macquarie Asset Management and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.

Construction officially begun, the project is located 40 kilometres south of Canberra and is part of the ACT government’s Big Canberra Battery project, Williamsdale will store enough clean energy to power a third of Canberra for two hours during peak demand periods.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr said its partnership with Eku Energy is a win for the environment and Canberra but also forms a key part of Australia’s clean energy future.

“The project highlights the ACT government’s commitment to innovative, environmentally friendly energy solutions that will power our city for generations to come while shielding our community from energy price volatility,” Barr said.

Eku Energy Chief Operating Officer Tom Best said the company is pleased to be delivering on a pipeline of Australian projects together with trusted partners including the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), Evoenergy and Tesla Energy.

“We are excited to be delivering this project for the Territory with Consolidated Power Projects who share our business philosophy in safety and innovation,” Best said.

“Our combined experience will play an important role in the delivery of a critical energy asset that Canberrans can trust to achieve greater energy security,” Best said.

In collaboration with local stakeholders, Eku Energy has also established a $500,000 Williamsdale BESS community grants program available to eligible local non-profit organisations, focussing on employment, education, social connectedness and environment initiatives.