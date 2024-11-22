Monford scores EPC contract for 260 MW Glenellen solar farm in New South Wales

Perth-based energy infrastructure specialist company Monford Group has been awarded the engineering, procurement and construction contract for the 260 MW Glenellen solar farm in New South Wales (NSW).

Located 2 kilometres from the Riverina town of Jindera, 16 kilometres northwest of Albury, the $250 million (USD 166.3 million) project is being developed by Canberra-based Global Power Generation (GPG) Australia, a subsidiary of Spain-headquartered multinational energy company, the Naturgy Group.

Once complete, the 260 MW solar farm project is expected to generate 500 GWh of energy, sufficient to power approximately 76,400 homes and reduce carbon emissions by around 240,000 tonnes each year.

The project will be built across 310 hectares, or 3.1 square kilometres, and is planned to host an estimated 372,000 bifacial solar panels.

As EPC contractor for this project, Monford Group is delivering all civil, mechanical, and electrical works, as well as engineering, design, procurement and commissioning.

Piling installation has begun, with 2,900 piles installed since late October 2024.

In September 2024, telecommunications giant Telstra, signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with GPG to cover 50% of the electricity generated by the project, and marks the seventh clean energy offtake deal signed by Telstra in recent years.