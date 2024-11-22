Three sub-5 MW solar farms completed and energised across three states

South Australia (SA)-headquartered Sustainable Energy Infrastructure (SEI) has successfully completed and energised three 5 MW solar farms in regional New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, and South Australia in partnership with its EPC partner, Yates Electrical Services (YES) Group.

In Victoria, the 4.85 MW Barnawartha solar farm, is using 12,433, 545 watt bifacial Longi solar panels equipped with two high-capacity Sungrow central inverters.

Located 30 kilometres west of Riverina region city Albury, the solar farm is built beside the Hume Freeway on a steep gradient.

SEI Operations Manager John Van Lierop said because Barnawartha is on the side of a hill and the tracking system has to comply with degrees and topography, it is very different to a lot of their existing sites.

“There’s a lot more work in that, with the Nextracker arrangement, to fit the modelling and to flow with the contour of the ground but the Nextrack system is designed to do that,” Van Lierop said.

In NSW, the 4.99 MW Werris Creek Solar Farm employs 11,666 Longi bifacial modules and 27 Huawei string inverters and is optimised for peak energy yield and grid integration.

On SEI’s home turf of SA, the 4.95 MW Monarto Solar Farm uses 11,502 Longi bifacial modules and is equipped with a Fimer central inverter for efficient DC to AC conversion.

All three solar farms feed energy direct to market and have been constructed by turnkey SA-headquartered energy company, the YES Group.

SEI has four more sub-5 MW solar farms in NSW waiting commencement, which are estimated to be completed in 2025, and seven battery energy storage systems (BESS) under construction in Victoria.