Transgrid turns to batteries to provide capacity increase for NSW network

Transgrid, which operates the New South Wales (NSW) electricity transmission system, has contracted the Riverina and Darlington Point battery energy storage systems (BESS) to provide up to 120 MW of additional capacity to a constrained part of the grid without building new transmission infrastructure.

Owned by renewables developer Edify Energy and Federation Asset Management, the Riverina and Darlington Point BESS is located adjacent to Transgrid’s Darlington Point substation and the 275 MW Darlington Point Solar Farm. The battery system comprises three independent but co-located units with a combined capacity of 150 MW / 300 MWh.

Transgrid has confirmed that the Riverina and Darlington Point BESS facilities will provide voltage support services, allowing up to 120 MW of additional capacity on a constrained section of its existing transmission network between Darlington Point and Wagga Wagga.

The services provided by the battery system will also provide flexibility in the planning of future network augmentations including the South West Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) and VNI West project, a proposed 500 kV interconnector between NSW and Victoria.

Transgrid Executive General Manager of Network Marie Jordan said the deal struck with the Riverina and Darlington Point facilities is part of the network operator’s plan to seek “innovative, faster and lower-cost alternatives” to the traditional poles and wires to increase system stability and reliability.

“Southwest NSW has seen significant growth in renewable generation connections to the transmission network and this trend, which is forecast to continue, is having an impact on how this part of the power system operates,” she said.

“Transgrid’s contracts with the Riverina and Darlington Point BESS facilities unlock extra capacity on the existing transmission network and deliver additional renewable energy to local households and businesses without the need to build a new transmission line.”

Jordan said the agreement is Transgrid’s first contracted non-network solution to come into service with more to follow in other parts of NSW.

“These non-network solutions and technologies allow consumers to benefit from existing transmission infrastructure, avoiding the cost of building new towers and lines,” she said.

Transgrid earlier this year revealed it was looking at rolling out 4.8 GW of batteries with ‘grid forming’ capability and up to 14 synchronous condensers to protect and strengthen the security and stability of the electricity grid as coal-fired power plants retire and more renewables come online.

Edify Chief Executive John Cole said large-scale batteries are revolutionising the energy landscape by time-shifting power to not only provide grid stability but also ensure clean energy is delivered at the lowest possible cost.

His thoughts were backed by Federation Asset Management co-founder and head of renewable energy Stephen Panizza who said the need for energy storage is becoming more pressing as the nation’s ageing coal plants retire.

“Advanced grid-forming batteries like the Riverina BESS are critical to extracting the maximum capacity from our existing grid infrastructure, allowing timely integration of additional wind and solar generation into the National Electricity Market while our grid infrastructure is upgraded,” he said.