NSW provides green light for second 2 GWh battery in two days

EnergyAustralia says it is pressing ahead with plans to install a 500 MW / 2,000 MWh battery energy storage system adjacent to its Mt Piper coal-fired power station in New South Wales (NSW) after receiving the green light from the state government.

EnergyAustralia, one of the country’s big three privately owned energy generators and retailers, said the NSW Department of Planning, Housing, and Infrastructure has provided planning for the proposed $1 billion (USD 650 million) Mt Piper battery energy storage system being developed near Lithgow in the state’s central west.

The Mt Piper BESS is to be built alongside EnergyAustralia’s 1.43 GW coal-fired Mt Piper power station that is set to close in 2040 at the latest.

EnergyAustralia said the battery will utilise the existing electricity and transmission infrastructure and will help to improve diversity and reliability of the electricity network as coal generation retires and more renewables enter the system.

NSW Planning Minister Paul Scully said the Mt Piper battery adds to the state’s growing network of large-scale batteries to support the energy transition as coal-fired power retires.

“This project not only supports our transition to cleaner energy, but it also strengthens our energy security and resilience,” he said.

The approval of the Mt Piper battery comes just 24 hours after the state government provided the green light for the proposed 500 MW / 2,000 MWh Tomago battery energy storage system being developed by AGL on the Central Coast.

“Investing in these batteries means a more sustainable and dependable energy system for everyone,” he said.

EnergyAustralia said it is now pushing ahead with planning for the construction of the Mt Piper battery with a final investment decision expected next year.

EnergyAustralia is also hoping to build its own pumped hydro storage project near Mt Piper. The proposed 335 MW / 2,680 MWh pumped hydro project plans to use the 32-gigalitre Lake Lyell that was specifically built to supply water to the Mount Piper power station.

The pumped hydro project was earlier this year declared a high priority project by the state government.