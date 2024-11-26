FRV announces production milestone for 300 MW Walla Walla Solar Farm

Developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) Australia has announced the successful generation of the first kWh of clean energy from the 300 MW Walla Walla Solar Farm near Albury in the Riverina region of New South Wales (NSW).

FRV Australia Chief Executive Officer Carlo Frigerio said when fully operational, the solar farm, which is backed by a 15-year power purchase agreement with global tech giant Microsoft, will play a critical role in meeting the state government’s renewable energy targets.

“The first kWh from Walla Walla Solar Farm reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful renewable energy projects,” he said.

“This achievement not only supports Australia’s renewable energy goals but also strengthens our position as a key player in the sector”

Frigerio said the successful generation increases FRV’s portfolio in Australia to nearly 1 GW of operating assets, consolidating its position as a leader in renewable energy.

The Walla Walla Solar Farm milestone follows other recent achievements for FRV, including the financial close of the 100 MW / 200 MWh Terang battery project being built in southwest Victoria.

FRV, owned by Saudi Abdul Latif Jameel Energy and Canadian pension fund OMERS, also earlier this year completed a $ 1.2 billion (USD 750 million) refinancing of its entire portfolio of projects in Australia.

The company’s Australian portfolio includes the 125 MW Lilyvale and Dalby projects in Queensland, the 106 MW Winton Solar Farm in Victoria, and the 70 MW Goonumbla, 115 MW Metz, 56 MW Moree and the 90 MW Sebastopol solar farms, all in NSW.