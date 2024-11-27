Trina seeks approval for 1 GWh battery project in Victoria

Trina Solar has submitted the planning application for a grid-scale battery with the capacity to dispatch up to 500 MW of power over a duration of up to two hours being developed near the town of Dederang in northeast Victoria.

The proposed 500 MW / 1,000 MWh Kiewa Valley battery energy storage system is planned for a 10-hectare site located about 1.7 kilometres southwest of the Dederang terminal station, where it can be integrated into the grid via the existing transmission line infrastructure.

Trina said the project will enhance grid stability and resilience while facilitating the transition towards a cleaner, more efficient power ecosystem.

Jose Flores, head of Trina’s International System Business Unit (Trina ISBU) in Australia, which is responsible for the development of the Kiewa Valley battery, said the project is gaining momentum with a decision on the planning application expected by early 2025.

“We are very excited about the ongoing progress and support for this project,” he said. “The project is well advanced in discussions with AEMO and AusNet regarding connecting to the grid.”

The Kiewa Valley battery is one of three energy storage projects being developed by Trina in Australia. It is also developing the 660 MW / 2,640 MWh Kemerton project in Western Australia, and the 270 MW / 540 MWh Augusta battery near Port Paterson in South Australia.

The battery projects form part of Trina’s ambition to deliver more than 6.5 GW of generation and storage projects across the country by 2027.

Victoria is targeting 2.6 GW of large-scale energy storage capacity by 2030 and at least 6.3 GW by 2035 as part of its continuing clean energy transition.